Dialogue commences between Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves speaking to Media personnel at the Argyle International Airport, ahead of the talks between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela.

Both Presidents – Dr. Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Nicholás Maduro from Venezuela arrived at the Argyle International Airport for a face to face conversation to speak about the ongoing border controversy.

Member countries of the Caribbean Community {CARICOM} and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States {CELAC} are playing a key role in the discussions today

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice ruled in Guyana’s favor after they took the matter before the ICJ, barring Venezuela from taking any action which would change the status quo in the area.

However, earlier this month Venezuelans voted in a referendum to approve the takeover of the oil rich Essequibo region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to Cuba Ellsworth John said today’s high level meeting between Guyana and Venezuela is a good example of diplomacy.

Ambassador John made the statement at the argyle International Airport this morning during the arrival of Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Ambassador John spoke of the importance of dialogue in resolving conflict noting that both countries have committed to maintaining Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related