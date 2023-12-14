Butchers urged to ensure that their food handling certificate is up to date for Christmas Season

Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Ezekiel Trimmingham said persons who wish to slaughter animals for Christmas must follow the necessary procedures to do so.

He made the speaking on NBC face to Face program this week which focused on Backyard slaughtering.

He said persons who are sick should not be slaughtering animals for consumption.

Mr. Trimmingham also outlined some of the steps to be taken by persons as they prepare to slaughter animals for sale.

