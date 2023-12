The Richland Park Nine Mornings Committee will officially launch its nine morning’s activities this evening.

Coordinator of the Richland Park nine Mornings Committee Danroy Ballentyne said a packed program of activities is in place for this evenings launch.

And Mr. Ballentyne is encouraging persons in Richland Park and surrounding areas to attend the launch of the Richland park nine morning’s activities.

