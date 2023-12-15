NBA Results

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat Indiana Pacers 140-126 yesterday in a game soured by a post-match fracas.

Antetokounmpo, 29, broke the record of 57 points set by Michael Redd in 2006 and added 14 rebounds.

The Greek superstar was involved in a post-match melee as he tried to retrieve the game ball from Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks sit second in the Eastern Conference.

It was the second time that Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers had met this month, with Indiana Pacers picking up a 128-119 victory at the semi-final stage of the in-season tournament on 7th December.

Tensions boiled over during the fourth quarter yesterday when Indiana Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith wrapped his arm around Antetokounmpo’s neck as he drove for the basket. A further flare-up came after the final buzzer when the Greek raced off the court to confront members of Indiana Pacers team.

Antetokounmpo returned to the court to remonstrate with Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana Pacers’ head coach, Rick Carlisle later said that the incident was triggered by a misunderstanding about the game ball, which had been handed to rookie, Oscar Tshiebwe for scoring his first NBA point off the bench.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles Lakers held off a late rally from French star, Victor Wembanyama to beat San Antonio Spurs 122-119.

Anthony Davis top-scored for Los Angeles Lakers with 37 points, with Wembanyama scoring 30 as San Antonio Spurs fell to a franchise record-extending 18th straight defeat.

Joel Embiid put on 41 points with 11 rebounds to guide the Philadelphia 76ers to a 129-111 victory and consign Detroit Pistons to a 21st straight defeat, matching the longest losing streak in the history of the franchise.

Phoenix Suns had their ‘big three’ of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant playing together for the first time this season, but they still fell to a 116-112 loss at the hands of Brooklyn Nets.

Booker registered 34 points, 12 assists and six rebounds as Phoenix Suns tasted defeat for the fifth time in seven games, while Durant put on 27 points in his first game against Brooklyn Nets since being traded to Phoenix Suns in February.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related