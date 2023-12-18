Latest News NBC’ Special Report- Monday December 18th 2023 Noel December 18, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Last Friday’s edition of the Police Christmas Caroling Contest saw two new winners being crowned. Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/SPECIAL-REPORT-DEC-18TH.mp3 Photo credit: RSVPF Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Vincentians urged to take necessary health precautions during Christmas Season Related Stories Vincentians urged to take necessary health precautions during Christmas Season 1 min read Latest News Vincentians urged to take necessary health precautions during Christmas Season December 18, 2023 Covid- 19 cases still being recorded here in SVG 1 min read Latest News Covid- 19 cases still being recorded here in SVG December 18, 2023 Sea levels in the Caribbean rise by the 10 percent 1 min read Latest News Sea levels in the Caribbean rise by the 10 percent December 18, 2023