Levi Lathan Health Center receives donation from overseas organization

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Rally of Nations Group of the St Albans Anglican Church, Brooklyn New York, recently donated a quantity of medical supplies and equipment to the Levi Lathan Health Center in Mesopotamia.

The medical supplies included items such as mattresses, crutches among other various essential medical supplies

The organization headed by President, Esther DaSilva makes annual donations to various organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related