PM Gonsalves addresses the state of crime in Parliament
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a total society approach must be taken to address citizen security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Dr. Gonsalves made the statement in response to a question from the opposition in the House of Assembly about the number of homicides in country over the last two years.
The prime minister listed a number of individuals and organizations, all of whom he says have a role to play in addressing the situation.
Dr. Gonsalves also provided the statistics on the local crime situation over the last two years.