SVG excels at the OECS Table Tennis Championships

St Vincent and the Grenadines won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Table Tennis Championships which ended last Sunday in Dominica.

The Men’s and Women’s Teams reached the finals of the Teams Championships in which they were beaten by St Lucia.

Shanecia Delpesche and Sean Stanley finished 3rd in the Mixed Doubles Championship.

Delpesche also reached the final of the Women’s Open Singles and lost to St. Lucian, Shantal Charles 3-0.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ best results were in the Men’s Singles in which Damion Dublin was beaten 3-0 by St Lucia’s Chris Wells in the Quarter-finals.

Deandre Calderon of St. Lucia emerged Men’s Singles Champion.

St. Lucia dominated the Championships by winning the the Team, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles Titles.

Seven countries participated in the Championships with host country, Dominica fielding two teams.

Antigua and Barbuda will host the 2024 Championships.

