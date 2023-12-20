PASTOR KENNETH WINSTON EDWARDS better known as BASH and PAPPY of Bonhomme, Calder died on Saturday December 9th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 6th at the Calder New Testament church of God according to Spiritual Baptist Rites. Viewing begins at 11:00am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the St Joseph Cemetery, Stubbs. All Spiritual Members attending are asked to dress in Full Uniform. The Van “Youngie” will transport persons from the Church to the Cemetery.

