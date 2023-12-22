Government commits to fixing bridge leading to Fort Charlotte

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to repairing a bridge leading to Fort Charlotte following the completion of rehabilitation work on the fort.

So says Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel while responding to a question from the opposition in the house of assembly earlier this week.

Minister Daniel explained why the work on the bridge is yet to commence.

Minister Daniel said the Fort Rehabilitation Project will be carried out before work on the bridge.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related