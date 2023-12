MS MAVIS ALMENA HENVILLE better known as MEENS of Hamilton, Bequia died on Saturday December 16th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 30th at the St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Bequia. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

