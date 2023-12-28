NBA Results

Kevin Durant posted 27 points and 10 rebounds in Phoenix Suns’ 129-113 victory over Houston Rockets in the NBA in the United States last night.

Durant matched his career-high of 16 assists to make it a triple-double, while Devin Booker added 20 points.

The defeat is the third for Houston Rockets in four games, despite impressive performances from Alperen Sengu with 24 points, and Jalen Green with 23.

Also yesterday, Cleveland Cavaliers came back from 20 points down to beat Dallas Mavericks 113-110.

Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds for Cleveland Cavaliers, and Caris LeVert tallied 29 points, while Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic continued his fine run of form with 39 points, the third consecutive game in which he has reached at least that mark.

Doncic drained a three-pointer with 17.1 seconds remaining to bring Dallas Mavericks within three points, but his efforts were in vain as time expired.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets 144-122.

Toronto Raptors beat Washington Wizards 132-102 to end their three-game losing run, with OG Anunoby scoring 26 points and Pascal Siakam adding a further 22 for the Raptors.

Philadelphia 76ers toppled Orlando Magic 112-92 with six Philadelphia players reaching double figures, including Tyrese Maxey with 23 and Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton adding 22 each.

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 36 points and team-mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his haul as Oklahoma City Thunder beat New York Knicks 129-120.

