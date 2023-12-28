Chelsea beats Crystal Palace

Noni Madueke scored an 89th-minute winner from the penalty spot to help Chelsea overcome Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in London in the English Premier League yesterday.

Chelsea deservedly went in front in the 13th minute after good work from Malo Gusto ended with the full-back squaring the ball to Mykhailo Mudryk to net from close range.

But Palace levelled on the stroke of half-time when Michael Olise brought down Jordan Ayew’s cross and smashed an effort into the bottom corner.

It was Chelsea’s third successive home Premier League win, but only their sixth in 2023 as they moved up to 10th in the table.

Crystal Palace have not won since 4th November, and they are now just three points above 3rd bottom, Luton Town who have played one match fewer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Brentford 4-1.

