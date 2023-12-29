Minister of Agriculture announces areas of focus for agriculture for 2024

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation and Labour, Saboto Caesar has highlighted several areas of focus for his ministry for the 2024 fiscal year.

Minster Caesar was making his contribution to the 2024 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure at the House of Assembly.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said on December 19, that the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year amounted to one billion, six hundred and sixteen million, four hundred and ninety-six thousand, five hundred and seventy-four dollars.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related