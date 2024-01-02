National amnesty for holders of illegal firearms and ammunition will be introduced
The Ministry of National Security and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are preparing to introduce a national amnesty for holders of illegal/ illicit firearms and ammunition.
Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons says stricter measures will also be instituted to deal with holders of illegal firearms.
Two persons have so far handed over 4 illegal firearms and 40 rounds of ammunition to the police.
The maximum penalty for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition is 7 years imprisonment or a fine of twenty thousand dollars, or both.