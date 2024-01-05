Officials in the Ministry of Transport and Works have assured community stakeholders in Spring Village that work will commence by the second quarter of this year on the Hermitage Mountain Road.

The officials made the announcement during a Community Consultation held on Tuesday January 2nd, 2024 at the Spring Village Methodist School.

The meeting, spearheaded by area representative Carlos James, is a part of a series of public consultations slated for the North Leeward community during this year.

Damion Allen, Senior Quantity Surveyor, assigned to the National Roads Rehabilitation Programme within the Ministry of Transport and Work, assured residents of Spring Village that work will commence on the first kilometer of the Hermitage Mountain Road by the second quarter of this year.

He said the scope of work will take a year to complete and will likely see some disruptions to road access in the area.

Member of Parliament for the North Leeward constituency, Carlos James, noted that support will be provided to farmers to assist with the transportation of their produce while the work is on-going on the Hermitage Road.

Photo credit: Carlos James

