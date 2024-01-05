Contractors of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, Aecon Construction group, are doing their part to get more Women involved in the field of Construction.

The group has launched a Woman in Construction Program, with the aim of promoting careers for Women within the construction sector.

Providing an update on the Port Modernization Project recently, Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne said she welcomes this important initiative.

She said the Port Modernization Project is on target for its completion date in May 2025.

