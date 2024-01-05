Government Officials and Members of the Wages Council were involved in discussions this week on matters relating to minimum wage increases.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this week that the discussions were held at Cabinet, as the Government seeks to chart a new way forward for workers.

He is hopeful that there would be a reasonable increase in wages for the various categories of workers.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Cabinet is in full support with the increases being proposed by the Government.

The revised document for the wages regulations for 2023 is expected to be submitted by Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related