The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into what caused the one engine aircraft, which crashed into the sea, off Bequia yesterday, by the Easter Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in a statement on NBC Radio this morning, said he was saddened about the incident which resulted in the deaths of the four people on board the plane.

He said this is a painful time for all in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as he expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Prime Minister said he made attempts to speak to the widow of the Pilot Robert Sachs, and he is seeking to get the name and telephone number of the Mother of the children who died in the crash.

He thanked the people of Bequia for their assistance to the Coast Guard personnel yesterday.

