Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has sought to clear any confusion surrounding an image of him posing with an image of a map of Venezuela which includes the Essequibo region.

Speaking on radio yesterday, the Prime Minister explained that the photograph was taken in 2022 at an event commemorating the life and work of Simon Bolivar.

The Prime Minister said he was not aware of the image that was depicted.

The Prime Minister noted that there are entities uninterested in peace who are interested in profiting from war, as well as political entities who wish to create mischief.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves in his role as pro tempore president of CELAC acted as an interlocutor during a face to face meeting with the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela at the Argyle International Airport.

At the meeting both presidents chartered a way forward in dealing with the controversy surrounding the Essequibo region.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related