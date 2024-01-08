A proposal has been made to increase the minimum monthly wage for full time workers to $1000.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking on radio yesterday explained that the Wages Council made a recommendation that full time workers be paid a minimum of $50 a day with part time workers being paid no less than $7 per hour.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also listed the categories of workers who would be impacted by the minimum wage recommendations.

