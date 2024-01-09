VINLEC announces plans to construct new power plant on Bequia

St Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has announced plans to construct a new power plant and supporting infrastructure on the Northern Grenadines island of Bequia.

The Company says this initiative forms part of its commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy to meet the island’s needs and contribute to its long-term development.

The proposed project aims to construct a new, modern power plant in Bequia with the inclusion of a 1300 kW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to enhance grid stability and improve the integration of supplementary renewable energy sources.

The new plant, which will replace the existing power station that was first established in 1968, will occupy an area of approximately 600 square metres at the same location.

The project is being executed under the management of local consulting firms; the Reputable Consultancy Services Limited (RCSL) and Island Engineering Consulting (IEC) in a joint venture.

To ensure compliance with environmental regulations and sustainability objectives, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) will commence this month and is expected to span approximately 10 weeks.

This process will involve a comprehensive study of potential environmental effects, as well as strategies to mitigate and manage any impacts.

