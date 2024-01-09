Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves outlines fiscal measures

An increase in Drivers License and Motor Vehicle Licenses are among the fiscal measures announced by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.

He says the measures are expected to yield approximately 6.7 million dollars of additional revenue in 2024.

Minister Gonsalves also announced an increase in the electrical inspection fee and Airport Service Charge this year.

According to the Finance Minister the duty on imported tyres will be reduced by fifty percent.

The 2024 Budget amounts to 1.6 billion EC dollars. This figure represents an 11.8 percent increase over the approved budget in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related