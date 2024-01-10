Plans to be developed to improve the national road network

The engineering department will in 2024 will develop plans to improve the National Road Network system and upgrade and maintain government buildings.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said that there are several programs identified in the unit to be done on the road network in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Daniel further also spoke on other projects that will be continued this year including the Fort Charlotte bridge rehabilitation, National Road Rehabilitation Program and the 11th EDF Feeder Road Management Program.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related