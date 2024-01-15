SVG congratulates Taiwan President-Elect William Lai Ching-te

The Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has extended congratulations to the Republic of China, Taiwan President-Elect William Lai Ching-te and Vice President Elect Hsiao Bi-Khim on their triumph in the elections held on January 13, 2024.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister says their political party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was impressive in these elections; we salute all its leaders, members, and supporters.

We note the highly-competitive nature of these elections, and deeply appreciate the important roles of the other Presidential candidates, Mr. Hou Yu-in of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Mr. Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and their respective teams in maintaining Taiwan as a land of democracy and liberty.

Above all, the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) are to be highly commended for their exemplary peaceful, and thoroughly democratic elections which constitute a model for some neighbouring countries in Asia.

The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines look forward to a further strengthening of the excellent relations with the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has already transmitted his congratulations, orally, to the President-Elect and his team.

He has signalled his intention to attend the formal swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Lai Ching-te in May 2024 in Taiwan.

Photo credit: AP News

