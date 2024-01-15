West Indies Under-19s defeats New Zealand Under-19s

The West Indies Under-19s comfortably defeated New Zealand Under-19s by 6 wickets yesterday at the Braam Fisherville Sports Complex in Johannesburg, South Africa in their opening warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup beginning on 19th January.

Vice-Captain, Nathan Sealy starred with the ball with 4-21 from nine overs to help the West Indies Under-19s rstrict New Zealand Under-19s to 131 all out in 39.2 overs.

West Indies Under-19s needed just 24.5 overs to reach 132-4 thanks to an unbeaten 58-run match-winning partnership between Joshua Dorne and wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew.

Dorne ended up on 45 not out off 66 balls including three fours, while Andrew finished on 36 not out off just 24 balls, hitting one four and three sixes.

New Zealand Under-19s Captain, Oscar Jackson took 2-14 from three overs.

The West Indies will take on Nepal in their next warm-up match tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related