The seven Cricketers of the Year for 2023 were named and presented with Awards at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association’s Annual Awards and Dinner at the ComSport Facility at Arnos Vale last Saturday evening.

Dillon Douglas won the Lance John Male Cricketer of the Year Award, while the Anicka Porter was the recipient of the Phernel Charles Female Cricket of the Year Award.

The Cinda Bobb Regional Female Cricketer of the Year Award went to Jannillea Glasgow. Kenneth Dember copped the Michael Findlay Regional Male Cricket of the Year Award.

Jannillea Glasgow and Obed Mc Coy were jointly named International Cricketers of the Year, and received the Winston Davis International Cricket of the Year Award.

The Geneille Greaves Female Youth Cricketer of the Year Award went to Jannillea Glasgow, and Kirtney Franklyn won the Paddy Thomas Male Youth Cricketer of the Year Award.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dougal James reviewed the 2023 local Cricket season and expressed disappointment that St Vincent and the Grenadines Teams finished at the bottom of the Table in last year’s major Windward Islands Junior and Senior Cricket Championships.

James called for efforts to reverse the trend.

Feature Speaker, Deighton Butler, a former St Vincent and the Grenadines, Windward Islands and West Indies fast bowler, now a regional cricket umpire, highlighted the number of career opportunities available in cricket, and urged players not to let them go to waste.

