Kylian Mbappe scored his 19th league goal of the season as Paris St-Germain won 2-0 at 10-man Lens to move eight points clear at the top of French Ligue 1 yesterday.

Last Saturday, second-placed Nice missed the chance to cut the gap to two points as they lost 2-0 against Rennes.

PSG took full advantage as Bradley Barcola converted from Kylian Mbappe’s assist in the first half before Mbappe struck late on.

PSG have lost just once in French Ligue 1 this season and look firmly on course to retain their title.

Other results yesterday, Lille beat Lorient 3-0, Brest defeated Montpellier 2-0. Toulouse edged Metz 1-0. Clermont eased to a 2-1 win over Nantes, and La Havre gained a 3-1 win over Lyon.

