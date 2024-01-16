Atalanta continued their rich vein of form by scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes on its way to an impressive 5-0 win over Frosinone in Italy’s Serie A yesterday.

The win was Atalanta’s fourth consecutive home victory and lifts it three places into fifth spot.

It was Frosinone’s fifth consecutive defeat and the fourth in a row in which they have conceded three goals or more.

The have taken just 1 point from a possible 18 since the end of November, and is on of only 3 Serie A teams still without an away win.

Atalanta currently sit 15th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

Inter Milan lead the table, five points clear of Juventus, which have a game in hand.

