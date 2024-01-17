Representatives from Youth Groups in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are attending a Workshop on the Introduction to Climate Smart Dry Land Farming Agricultural Practices.

The four day workshop, which began on Monday, is taking place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, to equip young farmers with the knowledge and skills needed for sustainable agriculture.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-McMillan highlighted the importance of the workshop.

The workshop includes interactive sessions and group activities to enable participants to identify key climate-smart farming techniques tailored to dry land environments.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

