Ministry of Tourism set to host inaugural State of the Tourism Industry Address

The Ministry of Tourism will next week host its inaugural State of the Tourism Industry Address for stakeholders, as the Ministry advances plans for an active year in the Tourism Sector.

Participants will hear addresses from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association, and other key stakeholders, while the Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, will deliver the keynote address.

The Ministry says the event is geared towards providing information to stakeholders, and the public on the developmental initiatives to be rolled out in the tourism sector across St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the coming months.

A number of new initiatives and programs are expected to be announced at the State of Tourism Industry Address on Tuesday January 23rd.

The event will take place at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown from at 10am on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism

