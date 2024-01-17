Peters’s Hope Resident wins Super Six Jackpot

A resident of Peter’s Hope, Barrouallie Alston Joseph, is the newest Jackpot winner in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Joseph, who works in Mustique, won the Super Six game on Friday January 5, 2024, and was as presented with his 250-thousand dollar cheque at a ceremony this morning.

Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, Murray Bullock presented the cheque to Mr. Joseph and urged him to use the money wisely.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph says he has been playing Super six consistently for a number of years.

The winning numbers were 3-13-15-24-26-27.

