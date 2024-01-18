MRS CYNTHIA RICHARDS nee HUNTE better known as BELLE of St. Michael, Barbados, formerly of Campden Park died on Saturday December 23rd at the age of 88. She was a Retired Teacher of the St. Michael School, St. Michael, Barbados, the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and the Questelles Government School, St Vincent. The funeral takes place on Tuesday January 23rd at the Ann Gill Memorial Methodist Church, Fairfield, Black Rock, St. Michael, Barbados. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00am. Burial will be at the Westbury Cemetery, St. Michael.

