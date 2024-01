MR KELSON JACKSON better known as KELLY of Victoria Village, Calder died on Monday January 1st at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 21st at the Revival Centre, Carapan. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related