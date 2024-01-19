RSVGPF hosted its Town Hall Meeting in Layou

Residents of Layou and its environments had an opportunity to air their views on the crime situation at a Town Hall Meeting yesterday, at the Layou Government School.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force hosted the event as it seeks to further improve its relationship with members of the public and create safer communities.

In his brief remarks at the session, Commissioner of Police (Ag) Enville Williams said the Police Force is taking a zero tolerance approach to crime and violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said every effort will be made to curb the crime situation here.

Williams is hopeful that the gun amnesty to be introduced here in March will curb the gun crime situation in SVG.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commander of the South Western Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nigel Butcher says every effort will be made to reduce the serious offences in the Layou community.

He also provided an update on the crime statistics recorded at the Layou Police Station.

Butcher says there was a notable decrease in the reported cases of burglary and wounding.

