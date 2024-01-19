Government to construct more TVET facilities

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be constructing more Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET Facilities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Minster of Education Curtis King while delivering remarks at the official opening of the North Leeward Technical Institute in Petit Bordel on Monday.

Minister King said preparations are being made for the construction of TVET facilities on Union Island and in Marriaqua.

The Education Minister also said there is allocation in the budget for training and equipment for TVET facilities across the island.

