Last Saturday, JLC Warriors defeated Blaze Strikes 26-14, while All Stars of Barrouallie beat Glenside Ball Blazers 33-15 in Division 2 of the Poppy’s Fun Food/FLOW Inaugural Cane End Netball Championship at the Glenside Recreational Facility in Marriaqua.

Yesterday, in Division 1, Sion Hill Netters won from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 50-`8, and Vultures overcame Nature Care Avengers 54-46.

