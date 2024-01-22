Kansas City Chiefs stayed on course for a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years by winning another nail-biting play-off game against Buffalo Bills in Buffalo last night.

The divisional round match was eagerly anticipated after the teams produced a play-off classic two years ago when Kansas City Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime.

Last night’s rematch lived up to the hype as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen again had a quarterback shootout before Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 27-24 win during a nervy finale.

It is the third time in four years that Kansas City Chiefs have knocked Buffalo Bills out of the play-offs.

Kansas City Chiefs will now play in the American Football Conference Championship game for a sixth straight year, and are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back National Football League (NFL) titles since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Also, last night, Detroit Lions held off Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 31-23 and book a spot in the National Football Conference Championship game for just the second time.

