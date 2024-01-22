Jude Bellingham inspired Real Madrid as they came from two goals down to beat bottom team, Almeria 3-2 in a breathless encounter in Spanish La Liga at the Bernabeu yesterday.

The winless Almeria took a shock 2-0 lead with goals from Largie Ramazani and Edgar Gonzalez.

Bellingham scored a 57th-minute penalty, before Vinicius Jr. equalised 10 minutes later.

In the ninth minute of added time, Bellingham headed across for Dani Carvajal to convert the winner.

The dramatic victory briefly took Real Madrid to the top, but Girona moved back to the summit with a 5-1 victory over struggling Sevilla later yesterday.

In their 5-1 victory over Sevilla yesterday, Ukraine striker, Artem Dovbyk scored a hat-trick for surprise leaders, Girona to join Bellingham as La Liga’s joint-top scorer on 14 goals.

