The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is continuing its work to address a number of challenges affecting the sector.

Minister Saboto Caesar made the point while speaking on radio last night, where he outlined some of the major issues affecting the nation’s farmers and consumers.

Minster Caesar said he is confident that the challenges will be addressed and he appealed to all stakeholders to work together in this regard.

Photo credit: Minister Saboto Caesar

