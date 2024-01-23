A Modern Air Traffic Management System will be implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of the government’s thrust to revolutionize air travel.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James during his inaugural State of the Tourism Industry Address to stakeholders this morning.

Minister James also announced that Air Canada will be providing year-round service to destination SVG after 2 years of suspended service.

The minister also noted that every source market will now have year-round service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

