Results of ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup Matches

Australia Under-19s defeated Namibia Under-19s by 4 wickets with 191 balls remaining in a low scoring Group C match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Kimberly, South Africa yesterday.

The scores: Namibia Under-19s 91 off 33.1 overs, Australia Under-19s 95-6 off 19.5 overs.

Bangladesh Under-19s beat Ireland Under-19s by 6 wickets with 19 balls to spare at Bloemfontein.

The scores: Ireland Under-19s 235-8 off 20 overs, Bangladesh Under-19s 239-4 off 46.5 overs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related