The West Indies Under-19s won their second Group B match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa yesterday, beating Scotland Under-19s by 5 wickets with 89 balls remaining.

The scores: Scotland Under-19s 205-9 off 50 overs, the West Indies Under-19s 206-5 off 35.1 overs.

Sri Lanka Undeer-19s defeated Namibia Uner-19s by 77 runs in Group C.

The scores: Sri Lanka Under-19s 133 off 37.5 overs, Namibia Under-19s 56 off 27 overs.

And Pakistan Under-19s secured a 5-wicket win with 14 balls remaining over Nepal.

The scores: Nepal Under-19s 197 off 20 overs, Pakistan Under-19s 201-3 off 47.4 overs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related