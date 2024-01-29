Results of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup Match

India Under-19s and Australia Under-19s won yesterday’s matches in the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

India Under-19s defeated the USA Under-19s by 201 runs in Group A.

The scores: India Under-19s 326-5 off 50 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 108, Musheer Khan 73), the USA Under-19s 125-8 off 50 overs (Naman Tiwari 4-20).

Australia Under-19s beat Sri Lanka Under-19s by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining.

The scores: Sri Lanka Under-19s 208 off 49.5 overs (Kalupahana 64, Callum Vidler 3-28), Australia Under-19s 211-4 off 48.5 overs (Ryan Hicks 77 not out, Harry Dixon 49).

