Pakistan’s former Cricket captain and Prime Minister, Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case in which he was accused of leaking state secrets.

Khan, who was ousted as Prime Minister by his opponents in 2022, is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption.

He has called all the charges against him politically motivated.

The conviction under the secrets act comes the week before general elections in which he is barred from contesting.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related