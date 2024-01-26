The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus Omicron Variant JN 1 in the country.

This was revealed by Medical Officer of Health, in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan as the Ministry of Health continues to monitor COVID19, as well as other respiratory illnesses which appear to be circulating locally.

Dr. Duncan said the first case of the Coronavirus Omicron Variant JN 1 was recently confirmed in the country from samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

He said this follows confirmation of the variant in neighboring St. Lucia as he reminded members of the public to continue following the COVID19 safety Guidelines.

Dr. Duncan said the JN 1 Variant is not a new virus, it is simply a new mutation of the Coronavirus which has been around for quite some time.

Dr. Duncan added that the JN 1 Variant does not make people any sicker and it is just another mutation of the Coronavirus.

