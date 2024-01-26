Port Modernization Project to bring significant change to the western end of Kingstown

Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Brown said the Western end of Capital Kingstown is expected to see significant transformation as part of Port Modernization Project.

The Minister made this point while speaking on radio over the weekend.

Minister Browne said one hundred and one million dollars has been allocated in this year’s budget for work towards the Port Project and this will result in significant development on the site as well as road improvement and other developments in the surrounding areas.

She highlighted that the new Port will also be energy smart and retrofitted with Solar Panels.

Minister Browne said the new port is also expected to be outfitted with modern equipment which fit the current technological times.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related