Caribbean faces Triple C crisis – says Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UWI
Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Five Islands Campus Professor C. Justin Robinson says the Caribbean region is currently facing a triple C crisis.
Professor Robinson was officially inducted as principal at a ceremony hosted in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday.
While delivering remarks at his induction ceremony professor Robinson said people need to change the way they live to avert these crises.