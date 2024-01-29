PM Gonsalves pays respect to the late Conrad Sayers

The Christian principles informed the political decisions of the late Conrad Augustine Sayers, former Member of Parliament and former Representative of Central Kingstown.

That is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking to the media following the viewing of the body at the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said the former MP had very strong Christian beliefs.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the role of Conrad Sayers in the Public Service Union.

Dr. Gonsalves reiterated his condolences on behalf of his family and the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Former parliamentarians have also shared their experiences with late Conrad Augustine Sayers.

Former Government Minister Clayton Burgin, described the late Conrad Sayers as a people person who looked out for his constituents and was always full of ideas.

Deputy Director of the Regional Integration Unit and Former Government Minister Maxwell Charles says he remembers Sayers as a man of love.

