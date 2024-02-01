Investigations continue into the viral bus video

Investigations are still ongoing into viral video last week that showed the conductor of a bus and a passenger rolling on the ground while the bus sped off.

Assistant Superintendent of Police and head of the traffic department Parnell Browne told NBC news however that the licenses of the driver and conductor of the bus has been temporarily suspended.

ASP Browne said that the conductor and driver are fully responsibly for act that was committed in the video.

Browne further indicated that the police were carrying investigations into reports of bus drivers and conductors refusing to pick up students whose parents are police offers.

ASP Browne appealed to the drivers and conductors to desist from these practice as the police has a zero tolerance policy against such actions.

